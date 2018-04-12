Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTK. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, UBS cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 268,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,930. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 706.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Adam Woodrow sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $198,798.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,030.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $110,490.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,385 shares of company stock worth $925,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2,069.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

