Shire (SHPG) Given a $222.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) has been given a $222.00 price objective by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHPG. ValuEngine downgraded Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shire to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ SHPG opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47,281.22, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shire has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $192.15.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Shire will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHPG. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Shire by 18,894.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 127,537,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 126,865,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Shire by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,342,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,351,000 after purchasing an additional 886,572 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Shire by 9,043.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,366,000 after acquiring an additional 518,800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shire by 26,182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,649,000 after acquiring an additional 472,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shire by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,740,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,613,000 after acquiring an additional 454,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

