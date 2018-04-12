Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report issued on Thursday, April 5th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.99) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Capita to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.50) to GBX 180 ($2.54) in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.83) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 562 ($7.94) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Capita from GBX 580 ($8.20) to GBX 450 ($6.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 368.69 ($5.21).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.98) on Thursday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 149.25 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 721 ($10.19).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, debt solution, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, and travel and event services.

