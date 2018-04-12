Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 195.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,797,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,436,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,542,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,095,000 after purchasing an additional 446,263 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,604,000 after purchasing an additional 464,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,424,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,617,000 after purchasing an additional 586,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

In other news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $8,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,911,485. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $97,814.82, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

