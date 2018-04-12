Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,836 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,274,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,848,000 after buying an additional 483,200 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 141,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 29,748,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,008,336. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $239,857.31, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

