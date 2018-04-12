Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carbonite (CARB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. They currently have $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARB. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carbonite from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ:CARB opened at $28.85 on Monday. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.47, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cassandra Hudson sold 9,410 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $224,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,458 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $58,254.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,535 shares of company stock worth $1,859,278. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter worth about $12,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carbonite by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Carbonite during the third quarter valued at about $5,676,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carbonite by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 613,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carbonite by 331.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/carbonite-carb-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbonite (CARB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.