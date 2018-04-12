Card Factory (CARD) Trading Up 0% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 214 ($3.02). Approximately 4,862,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 720,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($3.02).

The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.60 ($0.26) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Card Factory had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.36%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Card Factory in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.83) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Card Factory from GBX 260 ($3.67) to GBX 240 ($3.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.65) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, January 5th. Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.52) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Card Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 258 ($3.65).

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 22,520 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £49,544 ($70,026.86).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Card Factory (CARD) Trading Up 0% After Strong Earnings” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/card-factory-card-trading-up-0-after-strong-earnings.html.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.