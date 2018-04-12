Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CJ stock remained flat at $C$4.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,130. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.76 and a 1-year high of C$7.30.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Cardinal Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of C$97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.70 million.

In related news, Director M. Scott Ratushny sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$91,268.75. Also, insider Spankeren Shawn Arie Van acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.83 per share, with a total value of C$96,600.00.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil-focused company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its Wainwright properties are located approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

