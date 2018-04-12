Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $73.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Kaufmann sold 18,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $1,373,505.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Morrison sold 28,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,891,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,113 shares of company stock worth $3,815,073. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,768,000 after purchasing an additional 293,863 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,543.30, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

