Critical Contrast: Career Education (CECO) & Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU)

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE: FEDU) and Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and Career Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Career Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Career Education has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Career Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Career Education is more favorable than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and Career Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Career Education -5.35% 6.73% 4.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and Career Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $30.83 million 2.58 $2.68 million N/A N/A Career Education $596.43 million 1.50 -$31.89 million $0.31 41.71

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Career Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Career Education shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Career Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Career Education does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Career Education beats Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers education and management consulting services. It operates 27 learning centers in Shanghai and 6 learning centers in other cities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

