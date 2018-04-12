CareTrust REIT’s (CTRE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CTRE opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,022.54, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

