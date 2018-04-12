CargoX Price Up 113.2% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 113.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. CargoX has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $112,844.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00823408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00040881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00166118 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00064768 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

