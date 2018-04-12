CarMax, Inc (KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $1,435,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $512,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,664. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $144,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11,301.19, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

