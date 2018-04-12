CarMax (KMX) Lifted to Buy at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, April 5th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of CarMax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $71.54 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.85.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 489,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,170. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10,999.17, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,849.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,584 shares of company stock worth $3,553,344. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,803,000. LFL Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

