Carnival (CCL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,050 at Berenberg Bank

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,300 ($74.91) to GBX 5,050 ($71.38) in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($66.43) to GBX 5,100 ($72.08) in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($77.74) price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,411.67 ($76.49).

Carnival stock opened at GBX 4,505 ($63.67) on Tuesday. Carnival has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($62.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,435 ($76.82).

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

