Carnival (CUK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13,335.28, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. Carnival has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $561,592.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,018.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 16,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,121,378.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,147.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,457. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

