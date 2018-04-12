Carnival plc (CUK) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carnival has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE CUK traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13,335.28, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. Carnival has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 16,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,121,378.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,147.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $573,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,346 shares of company stock worth $5,869,457. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

