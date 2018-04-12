Carpetright (LON:CPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.59) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPR. Deutsche Bank cut Carpetright to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 200 ($2.83) in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.25) target price on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.67 ($1.95).

Carpetright stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.48) on Thursday. Carpetright has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 253.75 ($3.59).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/carpetright-cpr-receives-hold-rating-from-shore-capital.html.

Carpetright Company Profile

Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.