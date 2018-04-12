CarTaxi Token Reaches Market Cap of $285,107.00 (CRYPTO:CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One CarTaxi Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. CarTaxi Token has a market cap of $285,107.00 and approximately $2,818.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00837324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00165143 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Profile

CarTaxi Token launched on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. The official website for CarTaxi Token is cartaxi.io. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CarTaxi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarTaxi Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.