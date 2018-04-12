Contrasting Xtep International (XTEPY) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) and Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Xtep International pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Carter’s pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xtep International pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carter’s has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Carter’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carter’s and Xtep International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 4 9 0 2.69 Xtep International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter’s presently has a consensus price target of $119.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Xtep International.

Risk & Volatility

Carter’s has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xtep International has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Xtep International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 8.90% 35.46% 13.81% Xtep International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and Xtep International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.40 billion 1.48 $302.76 million $5.76 18.60 Xtep International $812.19 million 1.62 $79.44 million $3.60 16.46

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Xtep International. Xtep International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carter’s beats Xtep International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, jewelry, cribs, paper goods, and hair accessories. The company's OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, bodysuits, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, footwear, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores, and Websites. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 466 Carter's and 131 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and 74 co-branded stores in the United States; and 179 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Xtep International

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,800 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

