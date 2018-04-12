CAS Medical Systems (CASM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News articles about CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CAS Medical Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.0286190338929 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CASM remained flat at $$1.23 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,671. The company has a market cap of $35.89, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.56. CAS Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. sell-side analysts predict that CAS Medical Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CAS Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc, a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHT® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care.

