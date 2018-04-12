Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASY. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Gabelli started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.91.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,545. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4,035.88, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,050.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cara Kay Heiden acquired 4,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.77 per share, for a total transaction of $439,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $553,570.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

