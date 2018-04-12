Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.56.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens set a $119.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 350,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $99.76 and a one year high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,035.88, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

In other news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,050.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cara Kay Heiden purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.77 per share, for a total transaction of $439,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,570.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,505,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 309,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 460,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 194,935 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,801,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/caseys-general-stores-casy-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.