CasinoCoin (CSC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,500.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and $15,500.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006284 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000130 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002180 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001904 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) is a PoC coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex. It is not presently possible to purchase CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

