Castle Brands (ROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CASTLE BRANDS INC., is an emerging developer and international marketer of premium branded spirits within five growing categories of the spirits industry: vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey and liqueurs/cordials. Castle Brands’ portfolio includes Boru Vodka, Gosling’s Rum, Sea Wynde Rum, Tierras Tequila, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Jefferson’s and Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Celtic Crossing Liqueur, Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello and Peachcello and Brady’s Irish Cream. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of ROX stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Castle Brands has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.22.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Castle Brands had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 181,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,907 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Castle Brands (ROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/castle-brands-rox-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. Its product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. The company offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark ?n Stormy, Jefferson's, Jefferson's Reserve, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson's Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson's The Manhattan, Jefferson's Chef's Collaboration, Jefferson's Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, Jefferson's Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Brands (ROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.