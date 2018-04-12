Castleark Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $15,255,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $18,225,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

BMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.32. 77,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $7,187.52, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $401.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. equities analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

