Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 98,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $461,424.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,242,405.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21 shares of company stock valued at $1,170 and sold 30,676 shares valued at $2,687,566. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

WTFC stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 451,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4,971.95, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

