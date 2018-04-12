Castleark Management LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8,157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 8,722,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,303,777. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,606.56, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray set a $6.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

