Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.24, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $13.73.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -158.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 48,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders.

