Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Reiterated by Cleveland Research

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Cleveland Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAT. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr upgraded Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.72 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $148.95. The company had a trading volume of 418,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,290. The stock has a market cap of $88,502.40, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $92.98 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $84,722.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,604,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 400,906.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,896,000 after acquiring an additional 665,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

