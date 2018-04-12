Arizona State Retirement System Has $623,000 Position in Cato Co. (CATO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 219.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.17% of Cato worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cato by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cato by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cato by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Cato stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.06, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $213.01 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

