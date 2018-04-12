Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cboe Global have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company remains focused on expansion of its proprietary product offering while extending its global customer reach. Diversified product portfolio and core competencies fuel its growth prospects. Also, the acquisition of Bats Global Markets is a strategic fit as it is likely to broaden and diversify Cboe Global’s product portfolio and boost margins, besides generating expense synergies. It enjoys a strong liquidity and remains focused on improving its leverage ratio. However, stiff competition and escalating costs remain key concerns for Cboe Global. Management estimates operating expenses in the range of $420-$428 million, up 1-3% over 2017 and capital expenditure between $50 million and $55 million in 2018. It is set to release its first quarter results on May 4. A Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.91% makes us reasonably confident of an earnings beat.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.17.

CBOE traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12,386.63, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $80.58 and a twelve month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.25 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $4,134,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

