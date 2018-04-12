Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,804,000 after buying an additional 786,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,147,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,597,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,520,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,635,000 after purchasing an additional 142,667 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

CBOE stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.67. The company had a trading volume of 673,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,503. The company has a market cap of $12,386.63, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $80.58 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.25 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe-stake-raised-by-profund-advisors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.