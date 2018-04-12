Ccore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and ForkDelta. Ccore has a total market cap of $120,277.00 and $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00792866 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013009 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00160670 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057279 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,449,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

