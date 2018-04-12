CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,852,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,644,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,975 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,476,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 929,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,948,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,401,000 after acquiring an additional 92,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,456,000 after acquiring an additional 432,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $271,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,513.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 13,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $1,000,672.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,843,084.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. CDW has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,426.10, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cdw-corp-cdw-holdings-increased-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated-updated.html.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments, Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.