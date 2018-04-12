CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CECE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of CECE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 8,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 91,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

