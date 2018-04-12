Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 0.9% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Celgene by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $887,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,947.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65,394.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

