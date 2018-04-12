Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Position Boosted by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Celgene by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Celgene by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Celgene by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $887,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,947.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,003. The company has a market cap of $67,274.59, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

