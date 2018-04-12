Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.21). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, WBB Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,241,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 400,965 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 651,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 273,433 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 372,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,910 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 758,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,731. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $293.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.45.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

