Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. offers biomedical services. It provides stem cell transplantation, disease management, regenerative medicine, clinical research and other services. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APOP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cellect Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Cellect Biotechnology stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,490. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.62.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellect Biotechnology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.23% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

