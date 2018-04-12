Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) vs. The Cooper Companies (COO) Head to Head Comparison

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) and The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cellectar Biosciences and The Cooper Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A The Cooper Companies 0 7 6 0 2.46

The Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $264.90, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Given The Cooper Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Cooper Companies is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Cooper Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Cellectar Biosciences does not pay a dividend. The Cooper Companies pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and The Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -143.14% -118.60% The Cooper Companies 7.83% 16.90% 10.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and The Cooper Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$13.56 million ($1.07) -1.14 The Cooper Companies $2.14 billion 5.06 $372.90 million $9.70 22.74

The Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Cellectar Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Cooper Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Cooper Companies beats Cellectar Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women's health, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians' and gynecologists' (ob/gyns) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company offers carrier screening, preimplantation genetic screening, and preimplantation genetic diagnosis used in IVF process; IVF medical devices, systems, and equipment; and PARAGARD, a non-hormonal, copper intrauterine device for birth control. Further, The Cooper Companies, Inc. offers its products under Biofinity, clarity 1day, MyDay, and Proclear 1 Day brand name. The company markets its products through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

