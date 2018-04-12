Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG) Director Sells $209,040.00 in Stock

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) Director Wen Tao Liu sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $209,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,867.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CBMG traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 95,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,947. The firm has a market cap of $353.44, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.49. Cellular Biomedicine has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.75.

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Cellular Biomedicine had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a negative net margin of 7,564.10%. equities research analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBMG. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellular Biomedicine in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cellular Biomedicine in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cellular Biomedicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Cellular Biomedicine Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases.

