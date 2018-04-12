Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG) Given $32.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cellular Biomedicine an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBMG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellular Biomedicine in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Wen Tao Liu sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $209,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,867.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 95,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,988. Cellular Biomedicine has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $353.44, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 3.49.

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Cellular Biomedicine had a negative net margin of 7,564.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. research analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cellular-biomedicine-cbmg-given-32-00-consensus-target-price-by-analysts.html.

About Cellular Biomedicine

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.