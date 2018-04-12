Cemex (CX) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.04

Media stories about Cemex (NYSE:CX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cemex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 44.4652988528062 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.62 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Santander downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

NYSE CX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 5,827,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,893,083. The company has a market cap of $10,338.70, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Cemex (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Cemex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cemex (CX) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.04” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cemex-cx-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-04.html.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.