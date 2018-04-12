Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News coverage about Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cemtrex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0117050510244 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Cemtrex had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. analysts predict that Cemtrex will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS).

