Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE CEN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme acquired 12,234 shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $115,855.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund), formerly Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders.

