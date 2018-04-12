Houston Lighting & Power (CNP) Holdings Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,116 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Houston Lighting & Power were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $27,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $1,179,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,894 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on Houston Lighting & Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houston Lighting & Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Houston Lighting & Power from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Houston Lighting & Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Houston Lighting & Power from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Houston Lighting & Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11,694.33, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. Houston Lighting & Power has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Houston Lighting & Power had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Houston Lighting & Power

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

