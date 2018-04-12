Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

NYSE:CPF opened at $29.05 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.67, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Colbert M. Matsumoto bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $67,948.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $82,710. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/central-pacific-financial-cpf-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.