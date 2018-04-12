Century BanCorp, Inc. (CNBKA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Century BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.58, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.75. Century BanCorp has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Century BanCorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter. Century BanCorp had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $90,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 605,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,762,311.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,053.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,276,669.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,423 shares of company stock worth $1,143,816. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/century-bancorp-inc-cnbka-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12.html.

Century BanCorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Receive News & Ratings for Century BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.