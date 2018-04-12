Media headlines about Cenveo (NASDAQ:CVO) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cenveo earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 43.4885214194436 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Cenveo stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 1,966,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cenveo has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Sr Burton, Sr. sold 711,542 shares of Cenveo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $163,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael G. Burton sold 95,697 shares of Cenveo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $26,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 912,681 shares of company stock worth $220,654. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cenveo (NASDAQ:CVO) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -0.04” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cenveo-cvo-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-04-updated.html.

Cenveo Company Profile

Cenveo, Inc is a diversified manufacturing company focused on print-related products. The Company’s portfolio of products includes envelope converting, commercial printing and label manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Envelope, Print and Label. The Company’s Envelope segment offers direct mail products used for customer solicitations and transactional envelopes used for billing and remittance by end users, including financial institutions, insurance companies and telecommunications companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenveo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.